‘Last-resort rescue’ – Sweden and Finland step in to avert energy firms’ collapse

Finland and Sweden have announced plans to offer billions of euro in liquidity guarantees to power companies after Russia’s Gazprom shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe’s energy crisis.

Finland aims to offer €10bn and Sweden plans to offer 250 billion krona (€23.2bn) in liquidity guarantees.

“This has had the ingredients for a kind of a Lehman Brothers of energy industry,” Finnish economy minister Mika Lintila said yesterday, referencing the US bank whose collapse helped trigger the 2008 global financial crisis.

“The government’s programme is a last-resort financing option for companies that would otherwise be threatened with insolvency,” Finnish premier Sanna Marin said.

The guarantees aim to prevent ballooning collateral requirements from toppling energy companies that trade electricity on the Nasdaq Commodities exchange, an event that could in turn spread to the financial industry, the governments said.

Lower gas flows from Russia, both before and after its February invasion of Ukraine, have pushed up European prices and driven up electricity costs.

The rapid rise in electricity prices has resulted in paper losses on electricity futures contracts of power companies, forcing them to find funds to post additional collateral with the exchanges.

The Swedish government feared that the Nord Stream shutdown would lead to a further surge.