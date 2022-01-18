Last Duel and Disney’s Disenchanted book millions in film tax reliefs

Matt Damon’s The Last Duel was one of the big winners in securing movie tax relief from the Revenue Commissioners last year. Hollywood movie makers took the lion’s share of relief under the scheme compared to domestic film and TV productions.

New figures from the Revenue Commissioners show the amount of tax relief under section 481 of the Taxes Consolidation Act granted to Metropolitan Films International Ltd for the film was between €10m and €30m last year.

The full value of payments to qualifying firms under the film corporation tax credit in 2021 was €137.1m, in line with 2020.

These payments are a combination of first stage 90pc credit claims which can be made in advance of or during the making of the film project, and balancing payments which can be claimed after a project is completed.

Damon was in Ireland when Covid-19 interrupted filming of the Ridley Scott-directed historical drama.

Images of the Hollywood actor out and about in Dalkey with his Supervalu shopping bag provided some light relief during the first lockdown.

The film is now streaming on Disney+ after struggling at the box office despite critical acclaim and a star studded cast with Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck.

The only other production to receive between €10m and €30m in tax relief last year was Disney’s Disenchanted, also produced by Metropolitan Films International Ltd. The movie was shot in Wicklow’s Enniskerry, stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, and is due for release later this year.

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversation with Friends secured tax relief of between €1m and €2m for Element Pictures Productions. The Lenny Abrahamson-directed 12-part series is due to be broadcast by the BBC in the coming months.

Five-time Oscar nominated Cartoon Saloon secured €5m to €10m for the firm’s My Father’s Dragon.

The production is being directed by Nora Twomey and is to be shown on Netflix.

Element Pictures also secured movie tax relief of between €1m and €2m for The Dry, a comedy drama series starring Ciarán Hinds, set in Dublin.

In a busy year for Brown Bag Films, the company secured movie tax relief ranging from €1m to €2m for four separate productions.

The figures also show that Metropolitan International Ltd last year secured €2m to €5m for RTE ratings winner Kin.

For the first nine months of last year, Revenue granted 68 applications for Section 481 Movie and TV tax relief, down from 87 for 2020 and 102 for 2019.