Lane says rate rises will likely come a quarter percent at a time

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said normalisation of monetary policy will be gradual as he reinforced President Christine Lagarde's roadmap for exiting negative rates by the end of September.

"Normalisation has a natural focus on moving in units of 25 basis points, so increases of 25 basis points in the July and September meetings are a benchmark pace," Mr Lane said in an interview with Spain's Cinco Días newspaper.

"Any discussion about other moves would have to make the case for moving more strongly than this sequence of hikes in July and September.

"The discussion will be had, but our current assessment of the situation, where we think the medium-term inflation outlook is in line with our 2pc target, calls for a gradual approach to normalisation," he said.

Read More

Meanwhile, German inflation hit another all-time high, adding urgency to the European Central Bank's exit from crisis-era stimulus after numbers from Spain also topped economists' estimates.

Driven by soaring energy and food costs, data released on Monday showed consumer prices in the continent's biggest economy jumped 8.7pc from a year ago in May. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predicted an 8.1pc advance.

The inflation report comes just 10 days before a crucial ECB meeting where officials are set to announce the conclusion of large-scale asset purchases and confirm plans to raise interest rates in July for the first time in more than a decade. Some policy makers have even floated the idea of a half-point hike, rather than the quarter-point most of them support.