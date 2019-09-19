Land of hope: New bank tenants for London landlord

British Land, one of the City of London's biggest landlords, has secured £54m (€60.8m) in future rent for its flagship development in central London, the company has said.

Despite Brexit, Bank of Montreal and the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have taken 60,000 square feet and 22,000 square feet respectively at the company's 100 Liverpool Street building, part of British Land's 1m sq ft Broadgate development. The deal means 184,000 square feet has been filled in the building, equating to £54m of future rent.

The company also said retail leasing for the five months to August has totalled 500,000 square feet, with rents of £7.2m.

British Land has been one of several landlords hit in recent months by high street retail chains using an insolvency process known as a company voluntary arrangement to stave off going bust by persuading landlords to cut rents.

A major owner of retail space, British Land has been involved in several disputes, including with Arcadia and Monsoon Accessorize. It has launched a legal action against Monsoon after requests for information from Monsoon and a commitment for the retailer to stump up extra money were not met.

