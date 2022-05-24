Lagarde says ECB won't be rushed as officials act to curb prices

The European Central Bank won't be rushed into withdrawing monetary stimulus as officials act to contain inflation running at almost four times their 2pc target, President Christine Lagarde said.

"I don't think that we're in a situation of surging demand at the moment," she told Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg Television from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

"It's definitely an inflation that is fuelled by the supply side of the economy. In that situation, we have to move in the right direction, obviously, but we don't have to rush and we don't have to panic."

Ms Lagarde spoke a day after laying out her vision for the central bank's next steps in a blog post. The ECB is likely to exit negative monetary policy by the end of the third quarter, with a first interest-rate increase set for July, she said.

That prospective timetable signalling two quarter-point interest-rate hikes in the third quarter has irked some colleagues because it would effectively exclude moving with a half-point increment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some officials, including Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau, have also suggested that the ECB may end the year with positive interest rates.

Traders are wagering on four 25-basis-point hikes by the ECB by end-2022.

"When you're out of negative, you can be at zero, you can be slightly above zero," Ms Lagarde said. "This is something we will determine on the basis of our projections, on the basis of our forward guidance."

Lagarde refused to be drawn on whether the central bank might consider a 50 basis-point move.

Policy makers are walking a fine line as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices surging while denting confidence among businesses and households.

New Covid restrictions in China are putting additional strains on supply chains.

The ECB president downplayed the risk of an economic contraction however, saying "for the moment, we are not seeing a recession in the euro area".

She cited unemployment "at rock bottom rates", large household savings and the prospect for a strong summer for the tourism industry as forces that will offset negative shocks from the war and record inflation.

The euro jumped on Ms Lagarde's comments, recovering earlier losses against the US dollar to hit a one-month high around $1.0736, and rallied versus other currencies including the Swiss franc and sterling.