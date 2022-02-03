Lagarde refuses to rule out interest rate rise

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde refused to rule out a rate rise this year, saying the Bank would wait for new economic projections in March before making a decision.

ECB governors have held rates steady and will continue to ease off on bond buying after eurozone inflation rose to record levels in January.

“We are not here to rock the boat,” she told reporters after a meeting of the 25-member ECB governing council on Thursday.

“The situation has indeed changed. So, [the] situation having changed, we need to continue to monitor very carefully. We need to assess the situation on the basis of the data. Then we will have to take a judgement.”

In December, Ms Lagarde said a rate hike was “very unlikely” this year.

The ECB on Thursday doubled down on all of its December decisions, including a slightly controversial move to ramp up a separate asset purchase programme after its flagship €1.8trn pandemic scheme comes to a close in March.

“The Governing Council confirmed the decisions taken at its monetary policy meeting last December,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation stabilises at its 2pc target over the medium term.”

Ms Lagarde said there was “unanimous concern around the table” at the inflation numbers, but that there was also a “determination around the table not to rush into a decision”.

She said the Bank’s economic projections – including inflation – were more likely to surprise on the upside, but that wage rises were not yet feeding into prices.

Markets are now pricing in one or two rate rises towards the end of the year.

The decision came just after the Bank of England announced it is to raise its main overnight lending rate by a quarter point to 0.5pc, after a first rate rise in December. UK inflation hit an almost 30-year high of 5.4pc in December.

Ms Lagarde hinted that inflation in the UK was exacerbated by a Brexit-induced shortage of workers.

"I don’t want to take a political stand, but I think that there was a lot of non-UK labour force that eventually had to leave the UK, which has not been totally replaced, and where the shortage of workers is actually having a bearing.”

ING's global head of macro, Carsten Brzeski, said in a note that the ECB had “just hit the copy-paste keys and kept everything unchanged".

"No one could have seriously expected the ECB to act today as there is simply nothing the ECB can do to bring down inflation immediately,” he said in a note on Thursday.

The ECB has had ultra-low rates in place since the 2008 financial crisis, with its deposit rate turning negative in 2014, a first for any major central bank.

It remains unchanged today at -0.50pc.

The main (weekly) borrowing rate has been set at zero since 2016, while the overnight borrowing rate is at 0.25pc since the same date.

Eurozone inflation hit a high of 5.1pc in January compared to the same month in 2021, more than double the ECB’s 2pc target, on the back of a spike in energy prices and food costs.

Core inflation, excluding energy and food, slowed slightly on December levels to 2.3pc.

In Ireland, year on year inflation was running at 5pc in January, down from a 21-year high of 5.7pc in December - according to the European harmonised measure - in December. The Irish consumer price index was 5.5pc in December and will be updated later this month.

Economists say the monthly fall in Irish inflation is purely technical - a result of the lockdown in January 2021 - and that price pressures are expected to remain.

The Economic and Social Research Institute predicts inflation will peak at 6pc in the spring. The Central Bank of Ireland estimates inflation will average 4.5pc over 2022 and fall back to 2.4pc in 2023 and 2.1pc in 2024.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said today that inflation in the 38-member zone reached a 30-year high of 6.6pc, year on year, in December, driven by energy and food prices, a massive surge in Turkey (where inflation hit 36.1pc) and continued US and UK price rises.

The rate is up from 5.9pc in November and takes the average inflation rate for 2021 to 4pc, the highest average rate since 2000.

The news comes the week after the US Federal Reserve signalled a quarter-point rate hike is on the cards for March - the first since 2018 - when it will also end its bond buying programme. Investors are expecting up to four rate hikes in 2022.