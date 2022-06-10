Lagarde fires gun on eurozone's first hiking cycle in a decade

This is what it sounds like when hawks cry.

Markets are now pricing in interest rate rises of up to 1.5 percentage points this year after the European Central Bank announced the start of a hiking “journey”.

With inflation climbing higher, ECB president Christine Lagarde left the door open to a 0.50pc rate rise in September, following a 0.25pc rise in July, saying hikes will be “gradual but sustained”.

Ms Lagarde has been attempting to balance Dutch, Austrian and German hawks on the ECB’s 25-member governing council – who wanted a faster phase-out of bond buying and larger interest rate hikes – with Spanish, Italian and Greek doves seeking to go slower.

Ireland’s Gabriel Makhlouf has generally been on the more dovish side of the divide.

“Lagarde has shown her hawkish side,” said Pearse Conaty, head of euro rates at Bank of Ireland’s Corporate and Markets division.

“The biggest take-away I would say is that 50 basis points is now the base case for September. I think every meeting for the rest of the year is going to be a hiking meeting.”

Much will depend on where inflation goes, but it would need to slow significantly for rates to stop rising, analysts predict.

European Central Bank staff now predict average inflation of 6.8pc across the eurozone in 2022, a significant upward revision on their March forecast. Irish inflation hit 7.8pc in May, according to the Central Statistics office, and 8.2pc according to the EU’s measure.

The ECB move marks the end of the unconventional monetary policy era, when rates were low and central bankers were hoovering up corporate and government bonds and banks were charged for having money on deposit.

Preceding the ECB’s first rate hike in 11 years will be the end of its €40bn-a-month asset purchase programme, after its €1.7tn pandemic scheme ended in March.

While the original bonds from both programmes will be reinvested until 2024, ING analysts say the end of corporate purchases “pushes credit off the edge of a cliff”.

“A different phase for credit has begun with a changing underlying rates environment and looming negative factors and risks, with no ECB to offer support,” said ING credit strategist Timothy Rahill and global head of sector research, Jeroen van den Broek.

The new normal will also hit Irish government bonds, although higher tax revenues and a booming economy mean the state’s borrowing needs are lower than expected this year.

The National Treasury Management Agency even cancelled a bond auction scheduled yesterday because it wasn’t needed.

“It will be more expensive [to borrow],” Mr Conaty said, but “Ireland isn’t sticking out here in any way.”

And the ECB has pledged to step in with “new instruments” if bond prices veer off course – particularly in Italy, Greece or Spain – but it falls short of Mario Draghi’s 2012 “whatever it takes” pledge.

“I wouldn’t say it was a ‘whatever it takes’ but I think it was a big moment,” said Mr Conaty. “This is them pre-announcing the first sustained hiking cycle in the last decade.”