Kwasi Kwarteng’s credibility is hammered yet again on British bond markets

British government bond prices tumbled on Monday in a sign that investors are yet to be convinced by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive to shore up fiscal credibility, which included bringing forward his new fiscal plan to October 31.

The plan had previously only been due out on November 23 – two months after Mr Kwarteng triggered a rout in British bonds by announcing a “mini-budget” that included £45bn of tax cuts but no details on how they would be funded.

The finance ministry also announced that a civil servant with extensive budgetary experience, James Bowler, will head its staff. Mr Kwarteng’s sacking of his predecessor Tom Scholar had added to investor nerves around Britain’s new economic agenda.

Despite the raft of announcements, yields shot up across the range of British debt maturities including in the long-dated conventional gilt market, which is subject to Bank of England support measures that are due to expire on Friday. The Bank of England (BoE) expanded the scope of its emergency intervention yesterday.

“The market reaction so far has been far from encouraging and are a sign of how precarious the situation may still be,” said Daniela Russell, head of UK rates strategy at HSBC.

The sharp rise in yields was specific to Britain, as French, German and Italian bonds showed much smaller increases in yields.

“The gilts market may be vulnerable this week as the end date for the BoE interventions nears,” Rabobank analysts said.

JPMorgan strategists said they thought long-dated British yields would continue to move higher although it would be “a stretch” for the 30-year yield to retest the peak above 5pc hit just before the BoE intervened in the market.

The gap between 10-year British and German yields ballooned above 220 bps.