Kremlin’s Irish leasing firm in talks to sell 37 aircraft grounded by sanctions
Jason Corcoran
GTLK, the Kremlin-controlled leasing company, is in negotiations to sell 37 Boeing and Airbus planes belonging to its Irish and other foreign subsidiaries.
