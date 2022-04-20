| -1.6°C Dublin

Kremlin mulls use of oil fund to save its sanctions-hit ailing aviation sector

Russia's state fund could buy Aeroflot stock. Photograph: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Jason Corcoran

The Russian government is considering an additional share issue by Aeroflot and the redemption of airline debt in the latest bid to avert a collapse of the country’s aviation sector.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Property Management Agency are preparing draft government orders by June 1, according to a report in yesterday’s RBK newspaper.

