Kremlin mulls use of oil fund to save its sanctions-hit ailing aviation sector

The Russian government is considering an additional share issue by Aeroflot and the redemption of airline debt in the latest bid to avert a collapse of the country’s aviation sector.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Property Management Agency are preparing draft government orders by June 1, according to a report in yesterday’s RBK newspaper.

It is planned that the additional share issue by Aeroflot will be placed by public subscription at a price to be fixed by an independent appraiser. The state’s share in the flagship carrier, which is now 57.34pc, would not drop, however, according to the report.

Funds would be allocated from the $160bn (€150bn) Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF), the “rainy day fund” which accumulates the country’s oil revenues.

Other non-state airlines have appealed to government to use of the NWF to buy stakes in their companies so they can use the proceeds to pay off their debts.

In October 2020, Aeroflot raised about 80bn roubles (€900m) in an additional share offering aimed at stabilising the company’s business amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian Air Transport Association recently sent the government a list of 98 measures to support the industry in the teeth of “external sanctions pressure”, including the exemption of aircraft from property and transport taxes.

The Irish Independent revealed exclusively on February 27 that Irish leasing companies were going to terminate all leasing deals with Russian aircraft as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions subsequently imposed give the leasing firms, which are mostly based in Dublin, until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines, sparking a game of cat-and-mouse as lenders try to seize back jets worth $10bn – with very little success.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by signing a decree to allow Russian carriers to continue flying leased aircraft by placing airplanes leased from Irish and other foreign companies on Russia’s aircraft register.

More than 500 aircraft owned by foreign leasing companies are rented to Russian operators.

Irish lessor AerCap has submitted an insurance claim for $3.5bn as more than 100 of its aircraft remain trapped in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade is currently assessing the possibility of producing Boeing and Airbus parts in Russia, according to a report in Russia’s Izvestia newspaper yesterday.

Oleg Bocharov, Deputy Minister of Industry, has asked air carriers and maintenance companies to provide on the range and quality of required spare parts in order to repair the fleet in Russia, which was seized from international lessors mainly based in Ireland.

Boeing and Airbus announced that they were halting maintenance and the supply of parts.