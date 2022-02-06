KPMG sued for £1.3bn over audits of failed Carillion

The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London. Photograph: Reinhard Krause/Reuters

KPMG was sued for £1.3bn (€1.5bn) by the administrators of defunct UK contractor Carillion over allegations its audits were negligent and misleading.

The UK’s Official Receiver, acting on behalf of Carillion’s creditors, accused KPMG of failing to spot misstatements on the group’s accounts and provided misleading financial statements, according to court documents filed on January 17.

“The picture presented by the financial statements was of profitable companies, with substantial net assets,” lawyers for the Official Receiver said.

“In reality, the group’s and the claimants’ financial positions bore no resemblance to the reported results and the financial statements were seriously misleading.”

KPMG has has been heavily criticised and censured over the quality of its past work and the company faces an accumulation of disciplinary action over its audits on Carillion, including ongoing tribunal proceedings brought by the industry regulator Financial Reporting Council.

Carillion’s collapse was one of the biggest corporate casualties in British history.

It fell into liquidation in 2018 after the UK government refused to bail it out, costing almost 3,000 jobs and leaving 30,000 suppliers and subcontractors with £2bn in unpaid bills.

Carillion was insolvent at least two years before the company unceremoniously collapsed in 2018, according to the Official Receiver’s lawyers.

The company’s net assets were overstated by hundreds of millions of pounds and it was “balance sheet insolvent” by the end of its 2016 financial year, they said.

“ We believe this claim is without merit and we will robustly defend the case,” a KPMG spokesperson said.

“Responsibility for the failure of Carillion lies solely with the company’s board and management, who set the strategy and ran the business.”

Lawyers for the administrators accused KPMG of failing to respond to multiple “red flags” that should have alerted them to any issues.

KPMG had been Carillion’s auditor for 19 years.

Should the claim go to trial and KPMG lose, the Big Four auditor may struggle to pay out that level of damages.

It does not disclose its level of insurance coverage but most of its earnings have been paid out to the partners, leaving it with only a small buffer against claims.

In September KPMG’s UK arm had equity of £228m. In its latest accounts the firm increased its fund for potential regulatory fines and court costs to £144m.

KPMG has yet to file its defence.