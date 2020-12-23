Kingspan pulls out of race for Bridgestone construction unit

Blaze: Kingspan apologised for "shortcomings" uncovered in an inquiry into the Grenfell fire. Photo: Natalie Oxford/AFP/Getty Images

Kingspan Group and Standard Industries, two of the final suitors for Bridgestone's Firestone Building Products unit, have dropped out of the bidding, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The companies decided against submitting offers by Monday's deadline, the sources said.

Firestone was expected to fetch more than $2.5bn.

Kingspan has walked away from potential takeovers before when it thought assets were overpriced. This time around, management is grappling with the fallout from the 2017 fire at London's Grenfell Tower, which used Kingspan's insulation products. Shares of the acquisitive Irish company have fallen about 25pc since early November.

Last week, Kingspan apologised for "shortcomings" uncovered by an inquiry into the blaze and said a key executive will soon retire. The reason for Kingspan pulling out of the bidding for Firestone, which would have been its largest-ever deal, couldn't immediately be learned.

"Kingspan is a disciplined buyer that continues to seek exposure to energy conservation opportunities that complement our existing focus within the building envelope," a spokesperson said in a statement, declining to comment on specific deals.

The Bridgestone unit, part of the Japanese industrial conglomerate's North American division, makes roofing systems for commercial markets. The sale is said to have previously attracted interest from Carlisle.

Shares of Kingspan were down 0.2pc to €61.70 in Dublin yesterday, giving the company a market value of about €11.2bn.

No final decisions have been made, and the suitors could opt to return to the negotiating table, the people said. A representative for Standard Industries also declined to comment.

Bloomberg