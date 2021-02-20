Kingspan outlines safety changes following Grenfell fire scrutiny

Kingspan cladding was used in the Grenfell building where 72 people lost their lives in a fire. Photo: Natalie Oxford/PA Wire

Insulation giant Kingspan has implemented new fire testing and safety protocols, among other remedial measures, in response to shortcomings revealed by the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.

Yesterday the Cavan-based company outlined steps it has taken to improve its professional conduct and transparency after evidence at the inquiry revealed “historical behaviours” Kingspan said have “rightly been criticised”.

“The unacceptable conduct and historical process shortcomings, involving a small number of employees in our UK insulation boards business, do not reflect the high standards of integrity and safety that are core Kingspan values, deeply held by our people,” chief executive Gene Murtagh said yesterday.

“We have already implemented several important changes that demonstrate our commitment to product compliance and good governance. Our aims are clear: to reassure that safety takes precedence over all other considerations and to ensure this can never happen again.”

Kingspan appointed law firm Eversheds Sutherland to conduct a review of its UK Insulation Boards business and agreed to implement its recommendations in full.

It said “substantial changes” have been made already, including new fire testing, accreditation protocols, and management and governance changes to strengthen its approach to product safety and compliance.

Kingspan’s Kooltherm K15 insulation was one of the building products used on the Grenfell Tower in London where 72 people died in a 2017 fire.

The rapid spread of the fire has been blamed on the use of exterior cladding, including Reynobond, a product made by Arconic.

Kingspan has said it was not aware its product had been used in Grenfell and would not have recommended its use with Reynobond. But the company has admitted shortcomings and suffered significant reputational damage after scrutiny at the inquiry.

