Keywords Studios announces new chief executive

Keywords works on games like Call of Duty

Dublin-based Keywords Studios, a video game services company, has appointed Bertrand Bodson as its chief executive.

It comes after Andrew Day decided to bring forward his retirement plan earlier this year.

Mr Bodson joins from global healthcare giant Novartis where, in his role as chief digital officer since 2018, and as an executive committee member, he “led the digital transformation of the business,” according to a statement from Keywords.

The role at Novartis saw Mr Bodson leading large scale teams, securing “a number of strategic partnerships,” as well as playing a role in the development of its corporate culture.

He previously spent four years as chief digital and chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s Argos, where he led the transformation from a traditional catalogue business to the third largest online retailer in the UK.

Mr Bodson’s other previous experience includes senior roles at EMI Group, Bragster.com (which he co-founded) and Amazon, and he is currently a non-executive director of Tesco and Wolters Kluwer.

Ross Graham, chairman of Keywords Studios, said: “Bertrand brings an ideal skillset to leading our ambitious, international business given the breadth of his experience in shaping and executing growth strategies and engendering strong cultures at some of the world’s leading businesses.”

“This expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow across multiple territories to cement our position as the ‘go-to’ provider of scale within our industry, globally.”

Mr Bodson’s appointment as CEO will be effective from December 1.

Last month Keywords made its third acquisition this year with the purchase of AMC. The a video game art creation studio was bought for a total consideration of €2.8m.

Established in 1998, Keywords now has over 65 facilities in 22 countries located in Asia, the Americas and Europe.

It provides integrated art creation, marketing services, software engineering, testing, audio and customer care services across more than 50 languages and 16 games platforms to over 950 clients across the globe.

Group revenue rose 14pc last to €373.5m last year and Keywords reported earnings of €74.2m for 2020, a rise of 28.8pc on the prior year.

Last year it made seven acquisitions worth up to €97.2m.