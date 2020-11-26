Keywords buys US games marketing firm

Campaign: g-Net’s marketing campaign for the Activision game Call of Duty – Warzone

Keywords Studios is buying g-Net Media, a Los Angeles-based provider of marketing services to the video games and entertainment industries, for a total consideration of up to $32m (€27m).

Dublin-headquartered Keywords said the acquisition will further its strategy to become the ‘go-to’ technical and creative services platform for the video games sector.

Keywords will pay initial consideration of $14.4m in cash and the equivalent of $3.6m in new ordinary shares to the sellers on the first anniversary of the acquisition. This will then be subject to "orderly market provisions" for a further year.

A deferred consideration of up to $14m will be payable to the sellers, in a mix of cash and shares, based on performance targets being met by the first and second anniversaries of the purchase.

Founded in 2001, g-Net is a multi-award-winning studio that provides marketing services for games publishers including Activision, Microsoft, Bethesda and Bungie, as well for media and entertainment companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and NBC Universal.

For the year to 31st December 2021, revenues at g-Net are expected to be around $20m and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation around $3m.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, said: "This represents a significant milestone as we continue to build our marketing service business to become the first truly global, video game-specialised marketing services company.”

Following the acquisition Keywords' combined annual marketing services revenues are now over €35m with more than 180 people employed globally.

“Keywords’ acquisition pipeline has strengthened since its share placing,” said Patrick O’Donnell of Goodbody.

“The latest deal is a positive signal on execution capability and intent post placing. And growth prospects that lie ahead from the creation of the first global video gaming marketing services business.”

