| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Key trial witness blames former CEO Markus Braun for German Wirecard ‘swindle’ involving €1.9bn

Wirecard's former CEO Markus Braun. Photograph: Getty Expand

Close

Wirecard's former CEO Markus Braun. Photograph: Getty

Wirecard's former CEO Markus Braun. Photograph: Getty

Wirecard's former CEO Markus Braun. Photograph: Getty

Christina Amann

The key prosecution witness in Germany’s biggest post-war fraud trial admitted guilt on Monday in a scam that led to Wirecard’s collapse. But they said the company was a “swindle” from the start, with former chief executive Markus Braun at its core.

Wirecard’s downfall two years ago shook the German business establishment, putting politicians who had backed it under intense scrutiny, along with regulators that took years to investigate allegations against the payments company.

Most Watched

Privacy