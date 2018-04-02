Key economic data due to be released

The ECB is widely anticipated to call a halt to the €2.55 trillion stimulus scheme by the end of 2018, although a decision has yet to be taken by the bank's governing council. The preliminary estimates, released on Wednesday, are forecast to tick up to 1.4pc from 1.2pc, with core inflation rates likely to rise to 1.1pc from 1pc.

US non-farm payroll numbers are due out on Friday, although markets are anticipating a more modest rise than the explosive February figures, which showed a 313,000-strong spike in jobs.

It's a busy week for Irish economic data, with the Exchequer returns for the past three months due out on Wednesday. According to Alan McQuaid, of Merrion Capital, the Exchequer is expected to post a deficit of €1.2bn at the end of the first quarter, up from a deficit of just over €900m in the same period last year.