| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry Group moves up the value chain with €850m deal

Company places wager on future as a nutrition firm  

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon Expand

Close

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Jon Ihle

Kerry Group has agreed to buy preservative maker Niacet for €853m to bolster its food protection offering, almost the same price it’s getting for selling Galtee and other well-known consumer brands.

But despite the similar price tag, the deal will substantially improve the food group’s margin profile, marking a major step forward in CEO Edmond Scanlon’s ambition to turn Kerry into a higher profit ingredients company.

The Tralee-based giant is buying the American specialist from private equity firm SK Capital partners in a deal that will ultimately be funded from the sale of Kerry’s meats and ready-meals business.

Privacy