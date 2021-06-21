Kerry Group moves up the value chain with €850m deal

Kerry Group has agreed to buy preservative maker Niacet for €853m to bolster its food protection offering, almost the same price it’s getting for selling Galtee and other well-known consumer brands.

But despite the similar price tag, the deal will substantially improve the food group’s margin profile, marking a major step forward in CEO Edmond Scanlon’s ambition to turn Kerry into a higher profit ingredients company.

The Tralee-based giant is buying the American specialist from private equity firm SK Capital partners in a deal that will ultimately be funded from the sale of Kerry’s meats and ready-meals business.

Last Thursday, Kerry Group agreed to sell that business to US food company Pilgrim’s Pride, the owner of Moy Park, for €819m, putting in motion a long-planned strategic realignment.

The sale, which includes such well-known brands as Richmond, Denny and Galtee, will help steer Kerry Group away from consumer foods and towards the more lucrative taste and nutrition markets, unlocking substantial value for shareholders.

Niacet is a market leader in low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food, as well as bakery and pharma, and has customers in over 75 countries served by manufacturing facilities in Niagara Falls, New York and Tiel, the Netherlands.

The company delivered $220m in revenue and $66m in earnings last year, which makes it a much higher margin business than the meats and meals division Kerry is selling.

The meats and meals division generated €828m, or nearly 12pc, of Kerry’s €7bn in revenue in 2020, but the consumer foods division achieved a margin of just 7.8pc and has been increasingly seen by management and the market as a non-core part of the business.

Kerry’s more profitable and favoured taste and nutrition line delivered a margin of 14.2pc in 2020, meaning the addition of Niacet represents a major boost to that business’s earnings profile.

“Overall, we consider the acquisition of Niacet as a strong strategic fit for Kerry and will help broaden its portfolio of preservation technologies,” said Goodbody food sector analyst Jason Molins.

“The transaction will enhance Kerry’s food protection and preservation offering and sits alongside its sustainable nutrition strategy. Kerry expects revenue synergies will enable the business to deliver at least mid-to-high single digit volume growth and given the existing margin profile it will also enhance Kerry’s margin profile.”

Kerry is funding the transaction with a combination of cash and a bridging loan that will be paid out of the proceeds of meats and meals.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter while the sale to Pilgrim’s may take until the end of the year to complete.

According to Goodbody, Kerry still has €1.7bn in financial firepower available to seek further acquisition opportunities as it continues to execute Mr Scanlon’s transformation strategy.

The company is folding its remaining dairy activities into the rump consumer foods division and there would be no disposal of the business at this time.