Kenmare Resources could benefit from Boeing metal move as plane maker dumps Russian suppliers

A decision by plane maker Boeing to stop buying titanium from Russia could benefit Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources, whose Moma mine in Mozambique is one of the largest titanium mineral deposits in the world.

It produces ilmenite and rutile that are ultimately used to make high-performance metals, as well as pigments for paint, food and paper.

Boeing said this week that it has suspended the purchase of titanium from Russia.

The US planemaker said it had “substantial” inventory of the metal, prized in aerospace for its strength relative to its weight and its compatibility with the latest generation of carbon-fibre, long-distance passenger jets.

The head of Russia’s state-controlled VSMPO-AVISMA criticised Boeing’s decision to suspend the contract, which had been renewed four months ago at the Dubai Airshow where Boeing pledged to keep the Russian company as its largest titanium supplier.

Aerospace companies worldwide have been increasing stocks of titanium and moving to diversify sources since the Crimea crisis in 2014.

Kenmare Resources’ Moma mine has ilmenite reserves that are expected to last more than a century.

Shares in the company were up 4.5pc in London on Tuesday, valuing the miner at €510m.

They’re currently trading at about a one-month high, but are still about 10pc lower than a 52-week high that was reached in early January.

The company releases its 2021 results later this month.

In a January update, managing director Michael Carvill said that last year had been a record one for the group in terms of production and sales.

At the time, Mr Carvill said the outlook for 2022 “remains buoyant”.

Moma generated more than 1.1 million tonnes of ilmenite last year, which was 48pc higher than in 2020. Production of rutile was also up 48pc, at 8,900 tonnes.

In France, Airbus said it continued to source titanium from Russia and other countries. It said it was also obtaining titanium indirectly via its first-tier suppliers, all in compliance with sanctions.

The European planemaker has said it relies on Russia for half of its overall titanium needs, while VSMPO-AVISMA provides a third of Boeing’s requirements. It has said that its general ability to boost jet output depends on the availability of raw materials, including titanium.





