Kenmare completes plant relocation that will 'significantly' cut operating costs

Kenmare Resources, which operates the Moma Titanium minerals mine in northern Mozambique, has completed the relocation of Wet Concentrator Plant ("WCP") B to Pilivili.

As a result of the move, increased production is expected to "significantly lower cash operating costs" to between $125 (€107) and $135 per tonne, a statement from the Dublin-listed group said.

It will help Kenmare to achieve targeted production of ilmenite - a mineral found in hundreds of items from paint to fabrics and food - of 1.2 million tonnes per year.

Davy analyst Job Langbroek said that the increase in production "will improve operating metrics, financial performance and shareholder returns through both dividends and a higher group valuation",

Mr Langbroek added that while the general economic outlook is uncertain, "ilmenite pricing has held up well and its bias continues upwards".

WCP B weighs approximately 7,100 tonnes, including ballast, and measures 24 metres high, 80 metres long, and 60 metres wide.

Expand Close Kenmare’s plant / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kenmare’s plant

It is the heaviest piece of mining equipment to be moved in Africa to date. It is also one of the largest moves of a single piece of equipment in the world.

Kenmare managing director Michael Carvill said: "Moving the plant in one piece, an object weighing the equivalent of 550 double decker buses, taller than a seven-story building and wider than a football pitch, is a huge achievement for our company.

"This type of relocation is rare in the mining industry, but it was the correct choice for Kenmare given the economic benefits and lower risk profile it provided, compared to the alternatives we considered."

Meanwhile, Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has raised £493,000 (€539,996) through the exercise of 16,433,333 warrants of 3p each.

Expand Close Kenmare’s plant / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kenmare’s plant

The warrants were issued as part of the fundraising in May.

The Dublin-listed company has issued a total of 16,433,333 new ordinary shares to the warrant holder.

The total issued share capital of the company following this will be 858,280,726 ordinary shares.

Providence is to release a trading update tomorrow.

Irish Independent