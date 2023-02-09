| 7.6°C Dublin

KBC unveils plans for investor payout following loans sale to Bank of Ireland

Caoimhe Gordon

Belgian bank-insurance group KBC has unveiled plans for a €1bn payout to shareholders following the sale of most of its mortgage, personal loans and other assets to Bank of Ireland.

Last week, Bank of Ireland announced that it completed its takeover of the majority of KBC Ireland’s mortgages, personal loans and other assets, a transaction that involved around 150,000 Irish customers.

