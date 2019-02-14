KBC Bank Ireland reported a profit of €162m in 2018, the bank said in its full year trading statement today.

KBC Bank Ireland reports profit of €162m in 2018

This was a fall from the €183m in net profit reported in 2017.

In the three months to 31 December KBC Bank Ireland made a net profit of €13m.

During the year KBC Bank Ireland released €112m of bad loan provisions, mainly down to the impact of increased house prices on the mortgage loan portfolio.

Overall and the bank's impaired loans in Ireland reduced 48pc to €2.4bn.

New mortgage lending for the year was €942m, with quarter four seeing a 16pc growth quarter-on-quarter.

Overall and the KBC group reported a profit of €2.57bn for the year.

