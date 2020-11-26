JYSK logistics tested as it reports sales of €41m in Ireland and the UK

Danish retailer JYSK says its logistics were tested this year, as more customers turned to online shopping.

The company, which sells goods such as furniture, décor, and mattresses, now has nine shops in Ireland, having opened its first store here last year.

Total sales in JYSK Ireland and UK reached €41m, an increase of 74pc year-on-year in the 12 months to August 31.

It reported a positive earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) result in its first full year in Ireland.

Country manager for JYSK UK & Ireland, Roni Tuominen, said: “Whilst it has been a tough year for retail in many ways, we are very pleased with the results announced today.

In Ireland, we were able to contribute positive EBIT after just one full financial year.”

Mr Tuominen said the company’s EBIT result for Ireland is not yet at JYSK’s target levels.

Nonetheless, he added that for the company “to be able to achieve this positive result alongside the significant level of investment and expansion, what we have done is quite remarkable.”

The business, which announced the merger of JYSK UK & Ireland earlier this year, said that synergies achieved from the merger would help improve overall profitability for the company.

“We’ve seen great improvements and positive trends in the UK towards the latter part of this year following the merger of the UK & Irish organisation. This turnaround project that started in June has already resulted in significant growth on our sales and customer numbers. UK customer numbers alone grew by 50pc in Quarter four compared to last year”, Mr Tuominen added.

The company said it is continuing with plans to open eight to ten shops here over the next 12 months.

