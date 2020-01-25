Just Eat merger probe 'shocking' - investor

The UK competition watchdog's surprise probe into the merger of Just Eat and Dutch outfit Takeaway.com is "shocking and clearly unwarranted", a major shareholder said as the deal was delayed a week.

The UK competition watchdog's surprise probe into the merger of Just Eat and Dutch outfit Takeaway.com is "shocking and clearly unwarranted", a major shareholder said as the deal was delayed a week.

Cat Rock Capital, the activist investor behind the ousting of a former Just Eat CEO, said the deal would make the market more competitive.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed on Thursday it was planning an investigation into the £6bn (€5.4bn) takeover.

Alex Captain, founder of Cat Rock, called the CMA's decision to open a probe "shocking". He said: "Takeaway.com has no UK operations, exited its minor business there over three years ago, and has stated that it had no intention to enter the UK market before the Just Eat merger."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In