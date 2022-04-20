Just Eat considers selling US business as forecast cut

Just Eat Takeaway said it's considering a partial or full sale of its Grubhub unit as the food-delivery firm struggles to cope with the end of the pandemic.

The Amsterdam-based company said in a statement it's exploring strategic actions for the US division, which it bought for $7.3bn last year.

It also pared its projections for 2022 and now says gross transaction value will grow by mid-single digits percentage points year-on-year, down from an earlier estimate for a gain in the mid-teens percentage points.

After attracting a surge of demand as lockdowns took hold across its key markets, Just Eat said it was losing an unusually high level of consumers.

The shares have plunged over the past year as investors lost faith in the company's strategy.

Since October, Just Eat has said it plans to involve the Grubhub division in industry consolidation while touting a turnaround strategy that included expansion into groceries and building out its own courier network.

Shareholders want to see quicker action around its assets, and have been pushing the company for clarity on how it's developing other parts of the business.

Pressure on the company intensified last week when investor Lucerne Capital Management said it planned to vote against the re-appointment of the food delivery company's chief financial officer and supervisory board at the annual general meeting in early May.