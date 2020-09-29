Judge says Trump overstepped powers with TikTok ban

Overstep: The judge said President Trump had exceeded his legal powers by imposing a ban on TikTok. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

A US federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's proposed ban on the popular Chinese-owned TikTok app because the US government likely overstepped its authority.

In an opinion unsealed yesterday, US District Judge Carl Nichols explained his reasoning for temporarily blocking a ban on new TikTok downloads that was set to go into effect Sunday night.

TikTok owner ByteDance would likely succeed in proving the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority under the emergency-powers law it invoked in announcing the ban, Judge Nichols said.

Trump has argued that TikTok's Chinese ownership makes it a threat to national security. In his ruling, Judge Nichols said the government provided "ample evidence" that China is a national security threat, but that its evidence of the threat posed by TikTok "remains less substantial".

While the judge granted a preliminary injunction against the download ban, he declined to halt a separate set of prohibitions scheduled for November 12 that are designed to further curb the app's use in the US.

The judge's reasoning for his Sunday ruling remained sealed until yesterday because some of the US government's filings in the case contained confidential business information.

The ban would have removed TikTok from stores run by Apple and Google's Android, the most widely used marketplaces for apps. People who didn't yet have the app wouldn't have been able to get it, and those who already had it wouldn't have had access to updates needed to ensure its safe and smooth operation. TikTok has been downloaded by more than 100 million American users.

In his opinion, Judge Nichols said the ban would have done "irreparable harm" to TikTok, which has been growing at a rate of 424,000 new users a day in the US.

"Barring TikTok from US app stores would, of course, have the immediate and direct effect of halting the influx of new users, likely driving those users to alternative platforms and eroding TikTok's competitive position," he wrote.

The eleventh-hour ruling was the second time a judge has blocked the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on popular apps with Chinese owners. Trump has called for bans on both TikTok and WeChat.

Users of WeChat, a forum often used by Chinese families to communicate, won a court injunction against a ban last week.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent