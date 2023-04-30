JP Morgan set to submit bid for ailing US lender First Republic – sources

US regulators are trying to clinch a sale of First Republic this weekend in what is likely to be the third major US bank to fail in two months

A view of the Park Avenue location of the First Republic Bank, in New York City, US, March 10, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/David Delgado. — © REUTERS

Chris Prentice, Nupur Anand, Tatiana Bautzer, Saeed Azhar, David French, Anirban Sen Today at 19:15





