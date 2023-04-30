JP Morgan set to submit bid for ailing US lender First Republic – sources
US regulators are trying to clinch a sale of First Republic this weekend in what is likely to be the third major US bank to fail in two months
Chris Prentice, Nupur Anand, Tatiana Bautzer, Saeed Azhar, David French, Anirban Sen
PNC Financial Services Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co were among banks set to submit final bids for First Republic Bank in an auction being run by US regulators, sources familiar with the matter said.