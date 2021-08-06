Joe Biden’s White House freezes out non-union car makers

President Joe Biden has invited what used to be called Detroit's big three automakers to the White House to promote sales of electric vehicles – leaving off the guest list the company that sells more than any other: Tesla.

"Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn't invited," Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, said in a tweet.

Also left out: Nissan, whose Leaf was a pioneer in electric cars, Honda Motor, the first Japanese automaker to promise to phase out gasoline-powered cars, and Volkswagen, which is spending over $2bn (€1.7bn) on electrification R&D as penance for a diesel cheating scandal.

Toyota, which developed the top selling hybrid car in the form of the Prius, was also left off.

The obvious difference is the invited companies, General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis have deep roots in the US and use unionised workforces – a point not lost on United Auto Workers President Ray Curry who will also be at the White House.

Stellantis, formed earlier this year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, is headquartered in Europe.

"We are falling behind China and Europe as manufacturers pour billions into growing their markets and expanding their manufacturing," Mr Curry said in a statement before the event.

"We need to make investments here in the United States."

Mr Biden has made reviving US manufacturing and support of labor pillars of his Build Back Better economic plan.

While several of the foreign owned carmakers sell EVs in the US, and many operate factories there, they have generally built their plants in right-to-work states and have successfully thwarted efforts by unions to organise them.

Biden's nod to the union comes as his party is working to recapture the white working class voters who used to be party of the Democratic core ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections, said Paul Sracic, a Youngstown State University professor of politics and international relations.

"Traditionally the vote has been union oriented, union friendly. Whether they can get that vote back is an open question," Mr Sracic said.

"It looks like they are trying to stay on message to show a pro-labour, pro-union friendliness. The optics for the White House are better this way."

Asked why Tesla wasn’t there, Ali Zaidi, deputy White House climate adviser, praised the company’s innovation and pointed out it received an Energy Department loan, which it has repaid.

But, he added, "We are excited about getting the UAW together with three of their largest employers on our campus."