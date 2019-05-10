Jobs at risk: Debenham's creditors approve deal

"I am grateful to our suppliers, our pension stakeholders and our landlords who have overwhelmingly backed our store restructuring plans," said executive chairman Terry Duddy.

"We will continue to work to preserve as many stores and jobs as possible through this process. This is a further important step to give us the platform to deliver a turnaround."

Debenhams' lenders took control of the retailer last month in a rescue deal which wiped out its shareholders, including Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, who had tried to buy the whole group.

Reuters

Irish Independent