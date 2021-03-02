JJ Corry whiskey strikes US distribution deal

Louise McGuane of JJ Corry Whiskey whose products will be distributed by Trinity Beverage

Irish whiskey bonder JJ Corry has inked an exclusive importation and distribution deal in the United States that it says will help it to significantly grow its market presence in coming years.

The company behind the JJ Corry brand, Chapel Gate Irish Whiskey, was founded by former Diageo executive Louise McGuane in 2015 on her family’s farm in Co Clare.

The company has raised in excess of €1m in funding since it was established and its products will now be distributed in America by Trinity Beverage Group.

Ms McGuane said that the US is the world’s largest and most important market for Irish whiskey. She pointed out that the United States was the firm’s first export market in 2018.

“We’ve been growing JJ Corry organically over the past few years and seeding the brand in key high-end accounts in target states,” she said.

“This partnership with Trinity Beverage Group will enable is to significantly grow the JJ Corry market presence in the coming years, whilst building our brand credentials,” she added.

Trinity Beverage’s reach extends over 50 states and 88 distributors in the United States. It already distributes 85 brands such as Scotland’s Porter Gin and Nobushi Japanese whiskey. It also distributes a number of imported and domestic US wines.

In 2019, Chapel Gate launched sales of what was one of the most expensive ever Irish whiskeys.

The 27-year-old single malt called ‘The Chosen’ had a €7,500 price tag. Just 100 decanters of the super-premium drink were available for purchase.

Chapel Gate’s backers include Jon Rickert, the head of European private credit at the Man investment group.

An Atlanta-based family partnership has also invested in the Irish company.

In 2017, Chapel Gate’s first blended whiskey, The Gael won gold in the Irish Whiskey Awards.

