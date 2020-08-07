Cabin: An employee works on a section of fuselage of an Airbus A320 on the assembly line in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Airbus delivered 49 new jets to its customers last month, overcoming travel restrictions and virus-afflicted demand to post its third straight monthly increase.

The tally for July - all narrow-body aircraft - marked a 36pc increase from the 36 handovers recorded in June, according to a statement yesterday. Airbus registered four new orders during the month.

Deliveries were boosted by a system that delegates some essential customer checks to the manufacturer's own engineers, industry sources said.

The so-called e-delivery option "continues to facilitate our ability to deliver aircraft during an unprecedented time of travel restrictions and quarantines", said an Airbus spokesman.

The Toulouse, France-based company had 145 aircraft undelivered as of June 30.

The company shipped 47 of its best-selling A320-series narrow-bodies, as well as two of the smaller A220 series in July. Customers taking delivery included Air Canada, Egypt Air and India's Vistara.

