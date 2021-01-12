Jet leasing model ‘truly tested’ by pandemic – Avolon boss

The hit caused to the airline industry by the pandemic has “truly tested” the resilience of the aircraft leasing business model, according to Domhnal Slattery, the chief executive of Dublin-based lessor Avolon.

But he has insisted that there is significant pent-up demand for people to start flying again and that the airline sector will underpin economic recovery.

In a 2020 trading update yesterday, Avolon said it had $6.5bn (€5.3bn) of liquidity at the end of last year, having raised $4.4bn of debt last year at an average cost of 3.7pc.

The company delivered and sold a total of 83 aircraft during the year, executing 141 lease transactions in the period.

It also entered in sale and leaseback commitments for 44 aircraft, in deals valued at a total of $2.3bn. Airlines desperate to free up cash during the pandemic have been turning to lessors to ink sale and leaseback deals.

Avolon is one of the largest aircraft lessors in the world. At the end of 2020, it had an owned, managed and on order fleet of 842 aircraft.

Listed Chinese firm Bohai Leasing owns 70pc of Avolon, while Orix Aviation owns 30pc. Bohai is controlled by Chinese conglomerate HNA.

Mr Slattery described 2020 as the “most challenging year” the commercial aviation industry has ever faced.

But he said Avolon’s “decisive actions” to reduce its capital commitments, strengthen its liquidity and reduce its future obligations has left the company “well positioned” to benefit from a recovery.

He added that the lessor saw its cash flows improve in the second half of 2020 from a low in the second quarter.

Last year, Avolon cancelled orders for 102 Boeing Max jets and deferred deliveries of other aircraft.

“It will take time for the aviation industry to recover,” said Mr Slattery.

“The pace and scale of recovery will not just be determined by the roll-out of vaccines, but also by rapid testing programmes and the depth of coordination between governments.”

The leasing boss said aviation will “drive economic recovery”.

“It is clear there is a strong desire to travel and latent demand in markets across the world,” he said.

If the debt raised by Avolon last year, $3.4bn was senior unsecured notes and $675m was secured term loan debt. The company reduced its near-term debt maturities by $1.4bn via a tender offer and the buyback at a discount to par of $651m of senior unsecured notes that were due to mature between 2021 and 2026.

