Jet lag: it's a case of don't snooze, you lose

With the advent of ultra long-haul flights, flying from Perth to London isn't the stuff of dreams. And even New York to Australia's biggest city, Sydney - a jaw-dropping 16,200km non-stop 19 hours and 16 minutes - has been tested out in recent months.

Those kinds of distances make Qatar's Doha-Auckland and Emirates' Dubai-Auckland staple routes look like short hops (just over 14,000km each) in comparison. All well and good, but it's a tough order for the business traveller to travel ever-longer in a cabin, even if that seat does recline and the air quality and pressures are better than ever.

Jet lag is one of the pitfalls of frequent travel, and it can be debilitating - made worse if you have meetings or conferences to attend straight off a long flight, which may involve hub changes, lounge waits or the dreaded delays. And our body clock is real, says an expert in the field, and important not just on a mental level but for controlling physical functions too.

"We don't fully understand what the function of sleep is but what we do know is it is essential for good mood, it's essential for good cognitive function, focus, concentration, memory and problem solving," sleep expert Dr Hugh Selsick told the Irish Independent.

