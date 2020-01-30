Jet lag: it's a case of don't snooze, you lose
With the advent of ultra long-haul flights, flying from Perth to London isn't the stuff of dreams. And even New York to Australia's biggest city, Sydney - a jaw-dropping 16,200km non-stop 19 hours and 16 minutes - has been tested out in recent months.
Those kinds of distances make Qatar's Doha-Auckland and Emirates' Dubai-Auckland staple routes look like short hops (just over 14,000km each) in comparison. All well and good, but it's a tough order for the business traveller to travel ever-longer in a cabin, even if that seat does recline and the air quality and pressures are better than ever.
Jet lag is one of the pitfalls of frequent travel, and it can be debilitating - made worse if you have meetings or conferences to attend straight off a long flight, which may involve hub changes, lounge waits or the dreaded delays. And our body clock is real, says an expert in the field, and important not just on a mental level but for controlling physical functions too.
"We don't fully understand what the function of sleep is but what we do know is it is essential for good mood, it's essential for good cognitive function, focus, concentration, memory and problem solving," sleep expert Dr Hugh Selsick told the Irish Independent.
A consultant psychiatrist working in sleep medicine, based at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine, Dr Selsick treats sleep issues at the worst end of the spectrum - insomnia, which affects around five to 10pc of the adult population.
Jet lag is a lesser - but very real - problem, but there are solutions.
First the good news: it's generally not so bad for transatlantic passengers due to the way our bodies, or rather our body clocks, work. "Our circadian rhythm (ie, body clock) actually runs slightly longer than 24 hours," says the South African expert, who has also spent time in Israel. "What that means is it's easier then to advance from east to west than west to east."
In layman's terms, our bodies will live those extra hours of the day, say going from Dublin to New York or the US west coast. But he cautions that it's important to be "exposed to natural light", so if you land in JFK and have a full day's meetings in a Manhattan office, you won't be getting the benefit of that light.
He has revealed in the past that some business travellers take melatonin, and says there is some evidence that the hormone does help alleviate jet-lag symptoms, but it's still a complex area.
Dr Selsick always cautions that there's no one-size-fits-all solution to any sleep issues, but in my case I've found simple steps can keep you fresh - even if you have to head straight from the flight to work in Dublin.
Living a full day in your destination is vital, getting as much light as possible, and staying up as late as you can stand. In your hotel room leave the blinds open and the next day's sunlight will wake you up, and get your body in the zone. It's worked for me, and worth trying.
But Dr Selsick, who has many useful guidelines for extreme issues - including advising to use the bedroom just for sleeping and romance, not for TV or phone-watching - is at pains to caution that the old adage of eight hours' kip being vital can be counter-productive. His advice? Whatever keeps you fresh and alert the next day is right.
