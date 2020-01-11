JD Sports upbeat on annual profits

JD Sports has said it expects annual profits to be at the higher end of forecasts after posting "encouraging" sales growth over Christmas.

The sportswear retailer said it saw positive like-for-like sales across its fashion businesses, with particular growth overseas, during the period.

It said growth was particularly encouraging given the "backdrop of widely reported retail challenges in the group's core UK market".

JD Sports added that the performance of its international business throughout January would be particularly important to its overall position in these markets. In a brief trading update, JD Sports said it was "confident" full-year pre-tax profits would be between £403m (€475m) and £433m.

