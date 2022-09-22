JD Sports makes peace with ousted chairman as half-year profits shrink

Retail giant JD Sports saw profits shrink around 12pc in the first half of this year, despite a “robust” performance in its UK and Ireland outlets.

The results follow record pre-tax profits last year.

However, JD Sports said in its half-yearly results that it will pay out a dividend this year - the first in two years - thanks to a return to “more normalised trading”.

The fashion chain has been grappling with supply shortages, inflation and the threat of industrial action in key markets, as well as leadership issues with its ousted former executive chairman, Peter Cowgill.

On Thursday the company said it had reached an “amicable and constructive way forward” with Mr Cowgill, who will return as a consultant for an expected three years on a £2m (€2.3m) contract.

He will receive £3.5m (€4m) over two years under the terms of his former contract, JD Sports said in its half-yearly results on Thursday.

It has also appointed French businessman Régis Schultz - the former head of budget retailer Monoprix and finance chief of DIY merchant B&Q - as chief executive officer.

“Whilst this has been a period of transition for the Board, it is reassuring that this has not impacted the financial performance of the Group, which continues to deliver strong results, said non-executive chair Andrew Higginson.

Profit before tax and exceptional items came in at £383.5m (€437.7m), down from £439.5m (€501.5m) in the first six months of 2021, which JD Sports said was “at the top end” of expectations.

In the UK and Ireland, profit before tax and exceptional items was £153m, down from £174.2m last year.

It saw a return to profit in its sports retail business in Europe of £57.1m, up from a loss of £7.2m in 2021, while profits in North America shrank to £130.4m this year from £245.5m in the first half of 2021.

Total revenue in its organic retail businesses grew 5pc, including a return to growth in the US, despite the lack of a Federal fiscal stimulus this year.

It has proposed to pay out an interim dividend of 0.13p per ordinary share, following two years of zero dividends.

Mr Higginson said he expects headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year ending January 2023 to be “in line” with the record performance achieved last year.

“We continue to be reassured by the ongoing resilience in the Group’s performance with trade to date through the second half following a similar trend to the first half,” Mr Higginson said.

“Given the widespread macro-economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and the potential for further disruption to the supply chain with industrial action a continuing risk in many markets, it is inevitable that we remain cautious about trading through the remainder of the second half.”