JD Sports defies high street trends with jump in sales

JD Sports has defied the high street gloom by revealing a 10pc jump in like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland for its stores.

JD Sports has defied the high street gloom by revealing a 10pc jump in like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland for its stores.

The announcement comes as the group - which includes international businesses and a gym chain - said revenues soared 47pc to £2.72bn (€3bn), with pre-tax profits hitting £129.9m (€145m).

JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill said he was pleased with customer reaction to improvements to stores and online, to help underlying pre-tax profits, the company's preferred measure, rising 37pc to £235.2m for the six months to August 3.

He added: "Against a backdrop of widely-reported retail challenges in the UK, it is extremely encouraging that JD has delivered like-for-like sales growth of more than 10pc with an improved conversion reflecting consumers' increasingly positive reaction to our elevated multi-channel proposition where a unique and constantly evolving sports and fashion premium brand offer is presented in a vibrant retail theatre with innovative digital technology."

PA Media