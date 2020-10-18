| 1.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Japan's Kajima to invest €100m here

Managing director Dwayne McAleer confirmed over the next two years he would hope to have a pipeline that would contain &quot;hundreds of millions in terms of development value&quot; (stock photo) Expand

Close

Managing director Dwayne McAleer confirmed over the next two years he would hope to have a pipeline that would contain &quot;hundreds of millions in terms of development value&quot; (stock photo)

Managing director Dwayne McAleer confirmed over the next two years he would hope to have a pipeline that would contain "hundreds of millions in terms of development value" (stock photo)

Managing director Dwayne McAleer confirmed over the next two years he would hope to have a pipeline that would contain "hundreds of millions in terms of development value" (stock photo)
Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

The managing director of Kajima Ireland, a subsidiary of Tokyo-listed construction company Kajima Corporation, has revealed plans to invest over €100m here in the residential and healthcare property sectors.

Kajima Ireland's investment across the two sectors is to take place over the next year or two.

It also plans to hire up to 30 core staff over three years for roles including development and investment management. Dwayne McAleer - who was recently appointed as managing director of Kajima Ireland and is its first employee - said it planned to develop or invest across healthcare and residential projects in both the private and public sectors.