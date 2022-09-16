Japan wants bond sales by big banks reviewed as move toward crackdown gathers pace

Heightened oversight has pushed several of the nation's biggest lenders, including the banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, to curb or suspend sales of the structured products. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Japan’s financial watchdog plans to examine how global investment banks sell controversial structured bonds in the country, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a sign that a crackdown on the products is gathering pace.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will check whether the main issuers of such products disclose enough information to local financial firms, which buy and then distribute them to retail investors across the country, the people said, declining to be named as the discussions are private.

Japan’s FSA will also look into the fees charged, the people said.

There is a possibility that the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will also conduct inspections on foreign securities firms if that is deemed necessary, according to an official from the FSA’s enforcement arm, in response to queries from Bloomberg.

Regulators in Japan have stepped up scrutiny of how structured bonds are marketed after receiving numerous complaints from buyers who suffered unexpected losses.

Already, the heightened oversight has pushed several of the nation’s biggest lenders, including the banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as well as Mizuho Financial Group, to curb or suspend sales of the structured products. Regulators have said the products are too complicated for most people to fully understand.

The main players that originate and sell structured bonds to Japanese financial firms are large US and European banks, according to Hideyasu Ban, a Jefferies analyst in Tokyo. Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse Group, UBS, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are among global banks that offer such products.

“As always, we stand ready to co-operate fully with the Japanese authorities,” said UBS spokesman Tsukasa Noda.