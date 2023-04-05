| 13.9°C Dublin

J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9bn talc settlement

Dietrich Knauth and Mike Spector

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $8.9bn to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that talc in its iconic Baby Powder and other products caused cancer, the company said. The amount dwarfs J&J's original offer of $2bn.

The agreement follows a January appeals court ruling invalidating J&J's controversial "Texas two-step" bankruptcy manoeuver, in which it sought to offload the talc liability onto a subsidiary that immediately filed for Chapter 11.

