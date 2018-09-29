Italy's populists are gearing up to defy the EU with their budget plans, rattling markets

Italy's new government has proposed a 2019 budget with a deficit three times bigger than the previous administration's target, setting up a clash with the European Commission and sparking a sell-off of state bonds.

Italy has the heaviest debt burden among big EU economies, at 131pc of gross domestic product. It is under pressure from the EU to rein in spending amid fears it could sow the seeds of a debt crisis in the eurozone.

The four-month-old government proposed a budget that would target a deficit of 2.4pc of GDP for the next three years. The spending would fund more welfare spending, tax cuts and a boost to public infrastructure investment.

It marked a victory for the ruling parties over Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, an unaffiliated technocrat whom investors consider a comparative fiscal conservative.

He had wanted a deficit as low as 1.6pc of GDP next year, hoping to meet EU demands that Italy progressively reduce the fiscal gap to rein in debt.

The euro slumped on the news overnight on Thursday, then recovered. But Italian bonds were set for their worst day yesterday in more than three months and banking shares swooned, though fears of a sell-off were avoided.

"They seem to be on a collision course with Brussels," said ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet. A deficit of 2.4pc of GDP remains under the 3pc ceiling prescribed by EU rules, but Italy had promised Brussels it would cut the deficit to reduce its huge debt. Nothing would be gained from a clash with Italy, European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said, but he added: "We don't have any interest either that Italy does not respect the rules and does not reduce its debt, which remains explosive."

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio retorted that the new budget would spur economic growth, boost revenues and allow the debt to fall as a percentage of output.

The European Commission said it would assess the budget plan, along with those of other eurozone members, in the weeks after their formal presentation by October 15. Rome will "press ahead" even if Brussels rejects the budget, said Italy's other deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini. Mr Di Maio leads the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and Salvini the right-wing League. The two parties took power in June, promising to slash taxes and ramp up spending on welfare. Alberto Bagnai, a prominent League politician close to Mr Salvini, advised the EU against a battle with Rome while it dealt with Brexit.

"If it wants to open a second front in Italy, then be my guest," he said in a radio interview.

The budget also risks running foul of ratings agencies, which were waiting for Italy's fiscal plans before reconsidering their ratings on Italy's sovereign debt. Mr Salvini and Mr Di Maio had pushed Mr Tria to increase the deficit sharply to fund their campaign promises. Mr Tria had been holding out for something below 2pc.

Mr Tria has not commented, but Di Maio and other government officials said he had no intention of resigning. Mr Salvini said Mr Tria's position had "never been in doubt."

Mr Salvini said the budget would also allow people to retire earlier, opening 400,000 jobs for the young, and cut tax rates for a million self-employed workers.

