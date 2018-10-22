The Italian government is ready to sit and discuss its budget targets with European Union authorities, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday, restating that the populist coalition had no plan to leave the Euro.

Italy says it's ready to discuss budget with EU authorities

Italy has come under fire in Brussels with a plan to lift the budget deficit to 2.4pc of economic output next year from 1.8pc in 2018.

The EU Commission has labelled Rome's 2019 draft budget an unprecedented breach of EU fiscal rules.

Di Maio told radio RTL 102.5 that Italy would send a letter to the commission explaining its reasons for sticking to the 2.4pc goal, and that the government was ready to "sit at the table".

