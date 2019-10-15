Italy preparing new digital services tax
Italy is readying a new tax on digital companies in its 2020 budget, as it seeks alternative revenues that will allow it to scrap a scheduled increase in sales tax, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Italy and some fellow EU members have long complained about the way Facebook, Google and other web giants collect huge profits in their countries but pay taxes of just a few million euro per year at most.
The Italian plan will oblige multinational web-based giants to pay a 3pc levy on internet transactions, the sources said, adding that some changes were possible due to ongoing negotiations among the ruling parties.
The scheme is expected to yield around €600m each year, and will apply to companies with annual global revenues worth at least €750m and digital services exceeding €5.5m in Italy.
The plan is broadly in line with proposals from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation (OECD), which last week urged governments to redraw rules for taxing global giants.
Rome is struggling to find resources to avoid a hike in sales tax worth some €23bn, due to kick in from January.
Reuters