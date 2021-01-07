Italy plans to bolster Unicredit with plan for bad loans

Italy is working on a plan to take on about €14bn of UniCredit's impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the country's second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters.

Bad loan manager AMCO, which is backed by Rome and run by former UniCredit executive Marina Natale, is looking to hoover up around 60pc of UniCredit's problem debts while also ridding Monte dei Paschi of some high-risk loans, two sources said on condition of anonymity.

The plan is part of measures being readied by the Treasury in order to press ahead with the sale of MPS, whose plight has come to symbolise Italy's long-running banking crisis.

Shares in UniCredit extended gains on the news, rising by as much as 7.4pc before closing more than 6pc higher, their biggest one-day rise in almost a month.

Italy's Treasury, AMCO and UniCredit declined to comment.

The Treasury aims to have a range of solutions ready by the end of January, despite rifts within the ruling coalition which risk toppling the government.

In a bid to meet re-privatisation commitments agreed with Brussels, the Treasury is working with advisers to tackle the complexities of a deal, including providing a possible state guarantee to shield any future owner of MPS from around €10bn in legal claims which the bank faces after decades of mismanagement.

"It won't be possible to resolve all the outstanding issues by the end of January, but there will be material progress in identifying the solutions that would eventually lead to a deal," one of the sources said.

MPS recently added Credit Suisse to its line up of advisors, which already included Mediobanca, while UBS joined JPMorgan in representing UniCredit, the sources said.

Bank of America and Orrick are acting as financial and legal advisers on behalf of Italy's Treasury.

