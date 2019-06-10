The European Union should allow Italy to cut tax and invest in the green economy to boost the country's economy, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

Italy deputy PM Di Maio says EU must allow Italy to cut tax

Di Maio, who heads the ruling 5 Star party, will meet his co-deputy PM and League party leader Matteo Salvini as well as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte later on Monday to discuss the threat of EU action against Italy for excessive debt.

Di Maio said he expected the trio to agree on minimum salary, tax cuts and curbing privileges for politicians and policymakers.

