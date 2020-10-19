Italy announces massive stimulus package to lift battered economy

ITALY has approved a new stimulus package in its 2021 budget to foster an economic rebound from the recession caused by the coronavirus crisis, a government statement said yesterday after a late-night cabinet meeting.

Expansionary measures in 2021 will total more than €39bn, including some €15bn in grants from the European Union’s Recovery Fund, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri wrote on Facebook.

The ruling coalition, led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left PD party, agreed a preliminary version of the budget, a government source said, leaving final details to be hammered out.

Among several measures, the government has set up a €4bn fund to compensate companies worst hit by coronavirus lockdowns and extended until January a moratorium on repayments for loans to small and ­medium-sized businesses.

The budget also extends temporary lay-off schemes for companies with workers on furlough, a programme costing €5bn.

Almost €6bn is aimed at offering tax breaks to support employment in the poor south of the country, Mr Gualtieri said.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was expected to announce new measures to curb the steady spike in Covid-19 cases over recent weeks.

One of the European countries worst hit by the pandemic, Italy has forecast a 9pc economic contraction for 2020 and a budget deficit equating to 10.8pc of gross domestic product.

The budget is expected to keep Italy’s deficit next year to 7pc of economic output, up from a 5.7pc forecast in April, reflecting the additional spending.

Italy has forecast economic growth of 6pc in 2021.

(Reuters)

Read More

Online Editors