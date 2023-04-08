| 13.6°C Dublin

Italian-led battle against Irish booze labels is reaching fever pitch

Top producers including Italy, France and Spain have objected to efforts to include health warnings on labels, calling them ‘absurd’

Italian right-wing MEP Alessandra Mussolini – granddaughter of the former fascist leader – has been among the most vocal in support of the Italian wine industry. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images Expand

Sarah Collins

A campaign by Italian wine makers against Ireland’s plans to put cigarette pack-style cancer warnings on alcohol bottles has reached fever pitch as a World Trade Organisation (WTO) probe nears its end.

In a statement this week, Italian farmers’ union Coldiretti said the new labels were “alarmist” and “terrifying” and claimed that 84pc of Italians consider moderate wine consumption good for their health.

