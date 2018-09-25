Italian fashion house Versace to be sold to Michael Kors €2.1bn
Italian fashion house Versace is to be sold to Michael Kors Holdings for 2.1 billion US dollars (€1.78 billion), the US company has confirmed.
More to follow
Press Association
