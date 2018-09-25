Business World

Tuesday 25 September 2018

Italian fashion house Versace to be sold to Michael Kors €2.1bn

Donatella Versace collected the designer of the year gong (Ian West/PA)
Donatella Versace collected the designer of the year gong (Ian West/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Italian fashion house Versace is to be sold to Michael Kors Holdings for 2.1 billion US dollars (€1.78 billion), the US company has confirmed.

More to follow

Press Association

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business