Italian deputy PM shrugs off debt fears

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has pushed back against a plea for fiscal caution from the head of the central bank, ahead of the new populist government's first budget.

"We'll do a courageous budget, the deficit isn't a problem," Mr Salvini told the 'Corriere della Sera' newspaper.

A day earlier, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco had warned the populist government of a negative market reaction and an "unsustainable" risk for the country's massive debt pile if its 2019 budget presses ahead with spending increases and plans to widen the deficit.

Mr Salvini said that if the budget is courageous - "and it will be" - extra decimal points on the deficit won't matter. He said he'd spoken to foreign investors.

"All of them, and I underline all, told me the same thing: do a courageous, expansionary budget," the deputy premier said.

Both Salvini's anti-migrant League party and its coalition partner, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, are pressuring Finance Minister Giovanni Tria as they seek funds to deliver on campaign promises, including a "citizen's income" for the poor, tax cuts and rollbacks to pension reforms.

The government is also setting new public finance and economic growth targets.

It is due to present its draft budget to the European Commission for approval by mid-October.

Bloomberg