It is too early for central banks to declare victory in the war on inflation

Inflation in the US and Europe looks to have peaked, and some commentators are now hailing an ‘immaculate disinflation’ which will allow central banks to ease off on rate rises before they crash the economy.

While this view certainly appeals – both to hard-pressed households and investors craving stability – it may be just as misplaced as expectations that post-pandemic price increases were transitory.

What we are seeing is the peeling back of energy price inflation. To paraphrase New York Federal Reserve president John Williams and Shrek: “Onions have layers. Inflation has layers” and there are many more to peel back before we reach the core.

In America, consumer prices rose by 6.5pc in December, the slowest pace in more than a year, and were sharply lower than the June peak of 9.1pc. In those six months, petrol prices fell from an average of $5.15 a gallon to $3.10 by Christmas. It’s a similar story in the eurozone, inflation here dipped to 9.2pc in December from 10.1pc as energy prices rose by ‘only’ 25.7pc compared with a rise of 34.9pc in the 12 months to November.

Headline rates and top-line core readings, which strip out food and energy costs, remain well above target.

In his speech in November, Williams noted the US had started to see relief from that “outermost layer” of inflation which “consists of prices of globally traded commodities – such as lumber, steel, grains, and oil” and that’s a process that has played out since, although food prices remain elevated.

There’s a link between high energy prices and other sectors as European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane highlighted in a blog that was published at around the same time as Williams spoke.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Whatsapp European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

He wrote that the 60pc rise in energy prices in the eurozone since the end of 2019 had driven a direct cost increase of 3-6pc for other sectors and that there had also been additional costs resulting from the higher prices of energy intensive products used in manufacturing.

As energy price rises moderate or start to fall, that will feed through into other sectors, albeit with a lag.

That brings us to the second layer of John Williams’ inflation onion which is made up of consumer goods. Demand soared during the pandemic as consumers stopped going out and started spending on Peloton bikes and huge TVs.

By April 2021, US consumption of durable goods was a third above pre-pandemic levels and prices rose dramatically. As demand has fallen, US durables inflation had dropped dramatically from a peak of 18.7pc in February last year to 2.4pc by November.

Williams predicted “the combination of waning global demand, improving supply, and falling import prices from the strong dollar points to slowing core goods inflation going forward”.

That brings us to the final layer, underlying inflation. Core consumer prices in the US rose by 5.7pc in the 12 months to December and by 4.4pc in the eurozone.

Inflation optimists are now declaring victory here

“This layer is the most challenging of the three, reflecting the overall balance between supply and demand in the economy and the labour market,” Williams wrote.

Inflation optimists are now declaring victory here. The 12-month figures are backward looking and if you want to understand what’s going now you need to look at core inflation on a three-month basis which is now running at an annualised 3.1pc.

That’s within sight of the Fed’s inflation target after a cumulative 4.25 percentage points interest rate rises last year, so there’s no need for more pain.

That may be risky. There isn’t going to be much more help from falling energy prices or consumer goods, so it is now the hard bit really begins. There’s also an argument that readings of core inflation have become too volatile and overstate the progress made. A better measure is the Cleveland Federal Reserve’s median CPI which rose 0.4pc in December – an annualised rate of 5pc.

Lael Brainard, vice chair of the US Federal Reserve. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Whatsapp Lael Brainard, vice chair of the US Federal Reserve. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

That’s a pace of inflation that’s not acceptable to the Fed. Vice chair Lael Brainard, who was once viewed as the most dovish board member, notes while a one-off shock may not be a concern, “a drawn-out sequence of adverse supply shocks… is likely to call for monetary policy tightening to restore balance between demand and supply”.

The US created 4.5 million jobs last year and wages rose by 4.6pc. This strong demand means the Fed is going to have to keep on hiking to reduce demand.

For the eurozone, the issues are different. As the ECB’s Lane notes, there have been few signs of excessive wage demands. In his blog he appeared to play down the idea that wage rises would automatically feed into sustained higher inflation.

That said, the latest ECB survey showed consumers expect inflation to be running at 5pc in a year and at 2.9pc in three years, so it is way too early for rate setters to take the foot off the pedal after four successive rate hikes.

Just as a reminder, euro area core inflation averaged 1.3pc for the two decades from 1999-2019. In the five years before Covid it was even lower at just 0.8pc on average.

Central bankers reckon it is better to get inflation under control in a ‘timely’ manner

Clearly we don’t want reconvergence to those levels, but central bankers reckon it is better to get inflation under control in a ‘timely’ manner. Parsing what timely means as the ECB's focus shifts from dealing with rapidly rising inflation to just how quickly it can get it back down to 2pc is going to be the key task of 2023.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, who was seen as a moderate when she was appointed in 2020 has, like Brainard at the Fed, adopted a more hawkish tone of late.

“Inflation,” she says “will not subside on its own.”

There are two really big risks right now. The first is that central banks do decide to ease off as inflation starts to fall faster than expected, only to be hit by another shock that drives it higher again, raising the costs of the next round of rate rises.

The second is they keep on hiking and inflation still gets stuck above their target and they crash the economy without achieving their aims.