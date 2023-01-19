| 2.8°C Dublin

It is too early for central banks to declare victory in the war on inflation

David Chance

New York Federal Reserve president John Williams noted the US had started to see relief from that 'outermost layer' of inflation - prices of globally traded commodities. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Expand

New York Federal Reserve president John Williams noted the US had started to see relief from that 'outermost layer' of inflation - prices of globally traded commodities. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Inflation in the US and Europe looks to have peaked, and some commentators are now hailing an ‘immaculate disinflation’ which will allow central banks to ease off on rate rises before they crash the economy.

While this view certainly appeals – both to hard-pressed households and investors craving stability – it may be just as misplaced as expectations that post-pandemic price increases were transitory.

