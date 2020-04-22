'It is not enough to have good intentions; the road to hell is paved with them'

The worst time of my life was when my ex-wife moved to Australia with Xenia, my 18-month-old daughter, in 2005. The anguish caused by trying to imagine Xenia's anguish from the separation was simply unbearable. It took many years to overcome the feeling that pain was constantly leaking out of me.

It's considerably embarrassing but I had a perfectly happy childhood, despite a weird far-right dictatorship taking over in 1967 when I was six, until I turned 13.

My family was on the left, and among those persecuted, and I remember visiting my favourite uncle in a high-security prison; we had to lie to my grandmother he was away on business.

Athens was a huge playground and I would head off with a gang of kids; we were very into sport.

I lived in Palaio Faliro, on the coast, yet very near the centre - despite the political madness, it was idyllic. My sister arrived when I was nine so I have memories of being an only child.

I was surrounded by constant political discussion and I went alone to my first meeting aged 14, but politics was never my aim.

Because of my parents' fear of another coup, I went to university in the UK and right away I felt academia was where I belonged.

Maverick economist

I wanted freedom from the market and did not want to have a boss; to have to rely on the kindness of customers. I always worked extremely hard but I did not want to have to sell myself.

I wanted to teach, contribute ideas, shape minds. So after a BA in mathematical economics, and an MA in mathematical statistics, I engineered a PhD in economics and then a lectureship - the first of many in the UK, despite a nasty atmosphere under Thatcher and years of austerity. I then had 12 good years in Sydney.

When Australia shifted to the right, I returned to Athens for many years before taking up an academic position in Texas.

I published articles and books throughout, keeping at bay the encroachments of academic bureaucracy that, in recent times, have sullied academia.

My happiest moment was when I received my PhD from Essex University, at a time I was already a lecturer at the University of East Anglia.

I held the piece of paper and could not wipe the smile off my face for a couple of days - my mission accomplished. If I had to give my younger self a piece of advice on that day, it would be to stay well away from departmental politics and bureaucracy.

It had been my intention to remain in academia for my career but when I was asked by Syriza in 2015 to implement the policies I had been previously advocating, and to take up the position of Greek finance minister, it was impossible for me to refuse. It was a duty.

Constructing ideas

Though I have left full-time academia - since July, I have been leading the MeRA25 party in parliament, the Greek wing of my new pan-European DiEM25 party (Democracy in Europe Movement 2025) - I still carve out a lot of time to read. When I am writing a book, I would work intensely for eight or 10 hours a day, taking small breaks, and after publication I need to replenish my batteries, so I would just read and keep notes for the next three months before having another go.

Being a politician, there is less time, but I always read for two hours every morning, sometimes starting at 5.30am, to collect my thinking. However, under lockdown, I often lose myself and find myself working until 5am.

These days, I usually go to bed early, by Greek standards. However, in the past, I would work all night and sleep all morning. My friends would joke, 'the revolution will take place at 2am when Yanis is in full swing and the proletarians are having a break'.

Survival techniques

Music is very important to me as is good theatre, though I'm glad to avoid mediocre theatre. I unwind by reading and talking with my wife and friends. To react to the pandemic, we started our DiEM-TV sessions on YouTube. We need new ways to communicate and on Monday, I hosted Roger Waters from Pink Floyd.

Bailout memories

When I think back on the debt restructuring negotiations during the first half of 2015, it was like an out-of-body experience, watching someone else take part in those discussions. I had to distance myself to cope and I fell into that state of mind where I tried to remain detached. It was the only way I could manage the pressure. Never watching TV helps too.

Lockdown challenge

I am doing quite well in lockdown, reading, writing and cooking, and am grateful to those working hard making it possible for us to self-isolate. I was lucky I went to Australia and saw Xenia right before. It is harder for my wife Danae, whose children are in Athens locked down at home.

Before lockdown, I would do a combination of weight training and running to keep fit, and now it is running and resistance exercises in our bedroom.

As I look out on the Aegean, I feel it is the calm before the storm. Greece was quick to properly lock down in the first instance and had the smallest number of deaths but the reality is, given the decade-long economic depression that will be made much worse now, we will have the largest number of people going hungry. I also worry about side-effects, like women locked down with abusing husbands and people with mental health needs.

Personal assets

It is not good enough to have good intentions; the road to hell is paved with them. It is actions that matter and at every stage, I did what I felt needed to be done. So I had a clear conscience at all times.

From the experience dealing with the European economic establishment, I saw Europe failing at every level. Today this failure has gone beyond the hope of no return.

I feel no option but to get involved - I have never feared failure in my career, only submission. I despise optimism but embrace hope wholeheartedly. Good humour, like spontaneity, cannot be sought. Either you have it or you don't.